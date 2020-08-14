|
|
BRITTAIN
Leslie Stuart
passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 5th August 2020, aged 85 years, following a long illness. Beloved husband of Adelene, much loved father of Karen and Robin, grandfather to Caitlin, and brother of Roy. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at St. Bartholomew's Church, Ingoldsby on Tuesday 1st September at 1.00pm. Followed by burial at Temple Wood, Natural Burial Ground, Aslackby. Due to Government restrictions, the church service is limited to family and close friends. Please contact the family for further information regarding attending. Donations to Cancer Research UK are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 14, 2020