BELL
Lilian
passed away peacefully on the 25th December 2019 aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Col. Arthur Bell, mum to David and Andrew and grandma to Taylah. Her funeral service will take place on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at Grantham Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations for the Gurkha Welfare Fund and the Donkey Sanctuary, Sidmouth are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Grantham Journal on Jan. 10, 2020