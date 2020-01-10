Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
14:30
Grantham Crematorium
Lilian BELL Notice
BELL

Lilian

passed away peacefully on the 25th December 2019 aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Col. Arthur Bell, mum to David and Andrew and grandma to Taylah. Her funeral service will take place on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at Grantham Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations for the Gurkha Welfare Fund and the Donkey Sanctuary, Sidmouth are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Grantham Journal on Jan. 10, 2020
