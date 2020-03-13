|
ROBB
Lilian
passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on the 5th March 2020 aged 94 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Her funeral service will take place on Tuesday 24th March 2020 at St Vincent's Church Caythorpe at 11.30am followed by a private family cremation. Family flowers only. Donations for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Mar. 13, 2020