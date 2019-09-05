|
|
WING
Lilian (née Doubleday)
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 24th August 2019 aged 82 years. Devoted wife of Bernard, loving mum to Philip, Michael and Stephen, mother in law of Kay, Vivienne and Isabella and a proud Grandma and Great Grandma. Her funeral will take place at Holy Trinity Church Allington on Wednesday 18th September at 11.30am
Family flowers only. Donations to Lincolnshire Air Ambulance. All enquirers to Robert Holland Funeral Directors
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 5, 2019