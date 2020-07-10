|
BENNETT
Linda Mary died peacefully at home on 29th June 2020, aged 74 years. With her family by her side having battled bravely against cancer. Devoted wife of John, loving mother to Dean and Darren, and grandmother to Ryan & Amber and Katlin & Coen who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Her funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Friday 17th July 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for Market Overton Surgery may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on July 10, 2020