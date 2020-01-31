Home

Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
13:30
Grantham Crematorium
More Obituaries for Linda MAELZER
Linda Kathryn MAELZER

Notice Condolences

Linda Kathryn MAELZER Notice
MAELZER Linda Kathryn Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Friday 17th January aged 67 years at St. Barnabas Hospice. She will be deeply missed. Devoted wife of Darryl, loving Mother to Elessa and Nicola and much loved Grandmother to her six grandchildren. Her funeral service will take place on Friday 14th February at Grantham Crematorium at 1:30pm. Linda loved flowers, flowers welcome. Donations for the MS Trust may be given on the day, or forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Grantham Journal on Jan. 31, 2020
