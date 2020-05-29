Home

Passed away peacefully holding her husbands hand. Words cannot express how much she will be missed by her husband, 5 children and granddaughter. Lorna worked as a psychotherapist and took great joy in teaching and supervising other psychotherapists. Her family will never get over losing her and will carry her with them always. Funeral service to be announced but will be held at Grantham crematorium. Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers are for the work of Macmillan and can for given on the day or forwarded to Price & Son Funeral Directors 70 Castlegate, Grantham Tel: 01476 593556
Published in Grantham Journal on May 29, 2020
