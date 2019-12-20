|
|
BARKER
Malcolm
Much loved husband to Rosemary, step-father to Rowena and Rebecca, grandfather to Jessica. His final sleep ended at 5.45am on Saturday, 7th December 2019 in the ACU at Grantham hospital. Funeral to take place at The Church of St. Jame's, Skillington on Friday 10th January 2020 at 1.00pm. Followed by burial in Skillington cemetery. All the family would like to thank the amazing ACU staff who made his last moments peaceful.Family flowers only. Donations for the Battersea Dogs Home may be forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Dec. 20, 2019