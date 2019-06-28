|
TAYLOR
Malcolm Stephen Passed away peacefully at Lincoln county Hospital on 13th June 2019. He will be sadly missed by his wife Ann, son David, daughters Carolyn, Mandy and Suzzanna, Steven, Sarah and all the grandchildren and all family members. Malcolm's Funeral Service will take place on the 4th July 2019 at 12.30pm at Grantham Crematorium Chapel followed by burial. Family flowers only please, donations to British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK. All enquiries to Michael Moore Funeral Services. Tel: 07974 671101
Published in Grantham Journal on June 28, 2019