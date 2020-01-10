|
|
TOWNSON
Malcolm
Passed away peacefully in Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home on 28th December 2019 aged 75 years. Loving husband of Sonia, dear father of Helen and Stuart, father-in-law of Anna and Tony and a doting grandpa to Elen. His funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium chapel on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for Macmillan Community Nurses and Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14, St. Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Jan. 10, 2020