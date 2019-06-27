|
WARD Malcolm Harry of Harlaxton Road, Grantham died peacefully at Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham on the 22nd June 2019 aged 80 years. Loving father of Tim, father in law of Alex and devoted grandad of Harrison. His funeral will take place on Wednesday 17th July at Grantham Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only.Donations for Newton House Residents Fund and Ward B47 Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham can be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St Catherine's road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on June 27, 2019