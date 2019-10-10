Home

Committal
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:30
Grantham Crematorium
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
13:30
St Swithun's Church
Leadenham
BAINES

Margaret Audrey passed away peacefully on 2nd October 2019, aged 88 years. A committal service will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Thursday 17th October 2019 at 12.30pm followed by a Service of Celebration for her Life at St Swithun's Church, Leadenham at 1.30pm. All welcome. Donations for St Barnabas Hospice, Lincoln and the Guide Dogs Association may be given on the day or forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 10, 2019
