|
|
LEMMON
Margaret
Passed away peaceful at Queens Medical Centre Nottingham on Wednesday 8th May 2019 aged 81 years. Devoted wife of the late John Lemmon, loving mother of Anthea and Frances and grandmother of Finlay. Margaret's funeral will take place on Thursday 30th of May 2019 at Grantham Crematorium at 12.30pm followed by a social event at Gt Gonerby social club, High street, Gt Gonerby, NG31 8JP. Family flowers only please. Donations for British Heart Foundation can be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St Catherine's road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on May 17, 2019