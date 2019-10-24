|
McGIBBON
Margaret
passed away peacefully at Nocton Hall Care Home on 6th October 2019, aged 83 years. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at Harrowby Lane Methodist Church on Monday 4th November 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by a committal at Grantham Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, are for Cancer Research, The British Heart Foundation and The Cats Protection League. Margaret has been entrusted to the care of Co-op Funeralcare, Grantham. Tel: 01476 570023
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 24, 2019