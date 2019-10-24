Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Grantham
Bridge End Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6JN
01476 570 023
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
14:30
Harrowby Lane Methodist Church
Committal
Following Services
Grantham Crematorium
Margaret McGIBBON Notice
McGIBBON

Margaret

passed away peacefully at Nocton Hall Care Home on 6th October 2019, aged 83 years. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at Harrowby Lane Methodist Church on Monday 4th November 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by a committal at Grantham Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, are for Cancer Research, The British Heart Foundation and The Cats Protection League. Margaret has been entrusted to the care of Co-op Funeralcare, Grantham. Tel: 01476 570023
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 24, 2019
