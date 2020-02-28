Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
13:30
St Vincent's Church
Caythorpe
Margaret RICKARD

Margaret RICKARD Notice
RICKARD

Margaret 'Maggie'

died peacefully in Caythorpe Residential Home on 19th February 2020, aged 98 years. Sadly missed by her family and many friends. Her funeral is to take place at St Vincent's Church,Caythorpe on Tuesday 10th March 2020 at 1.30pm. followed by cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations for Dementia UK and Brain Tumour Charity may be given on the day or forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Feb. 28, 2020
