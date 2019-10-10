Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Grantham
Bridge End Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6JN
01476 570 023
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
13:30
Grantham Crematorium
Grantham
Margaret VICKERSTAFF Notice
VICKERSTAFF

Margaret

Passed away peacefully at Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home on 7th October 2019 aged 90 years. Loving wife of the late Sid, also loving mum to Carol (pre deceased) and Sheila and mum-in-law to Raymond. Loving nan, great-nan, sister, aunty and friend. Funeral Service to be held at Grantham Crematorium on Monday 21st october 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home. For details contact Co-op Funeralcare Grantham. Tel: 01476 570023
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 10, 2019
