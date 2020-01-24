|
ROBERTS
Marion Christabel (Nee Brooke) 4th Sept 1926 -16th Jan 2020
Beloved wife of the late David Edward Roberts, mother of Gillian and Nigel, Grandmother of Neil, Paul and Josh, Great grandmother of Adam and Isaac. Funeral at St.Bartholomew's Church, Ingoldsby on Thursday 6th February at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St.Bartholomew's Church via Robert Holland Funeral Directors, Grantham, NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Jan. 24, 2020