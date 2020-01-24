Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
14:30
St.Bartholomew's Church
Ingoldsby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion ROBERTS

Notice Condolences

Marion ROBERTS Notice
ROBERTS

Marion Christabel (Nee Brooke) 4th Sept 1926 -16th Jan 2020

Beloved wife of the late David Edward Roberts, mother of Gillian and Nigel, Grandmother of Neil, Paul and Josh, Great grandmother of Adam and Isaac. Funeral at St.Bartholomew's Church, Ingoldsby on Thursday 6th February at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St.Bartholomew's Church via Robert Holland Funeral Directors, Grantham, NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -