Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30
All Saints Church
Barrowby
sadly passed away peacefully on Sunday 1st December 2019 at Lincoln County Hospital. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband Tim, Katherine and Michael, Jonathan and Catherine and all her family and friends. Her funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, Barrowby on Friday 20th December 2019 at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, dress formal with a splash of colour. Donations for Cancer Research UK and Myaware may be given on the day or forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Dec. 13, 2019
