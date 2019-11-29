|
SPENCER
Mary Eileen
passed away peacefully at home on Monday 18th November, aged 89. Wife of the late Harry Spencer, Mum to Carol, Angela and Olwyn, also a loving Grandma and Great-Grandma. A Service to celebrate the life of Mary will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Tuesday 10th December at 11.30am. Black dress optional. Family flowers only please. Donations for Marie Curie Nurses if so desired may be placed in the collection box or given to the family. All enquires to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, Wilton Road, Melton Mowbray LE13 0UJ. Tel: 01664 565311
Published in Grantham Journal on Nov. 29, 2019