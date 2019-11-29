Home

CADWALLADER

Maureen Frances

Passed away peacefully at Avery Lodge Nursing Home on Tuesday 5th November 2019, aged 89 years. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Her funeral service will take place on Monday 9th December 2019 at Grantham Crematorium at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations for Cancer Research UK may be given on the day or forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Nov. 29, 2019
