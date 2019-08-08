Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Maureen EALES

Maureen EALES Notice
EALES

Maureen (nee Carrington) Passed away peacefully in Lincoln County Hospital on 25th July 2019 aged 81 years. Beloved wife of Gordon. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Her Funeral Service will take place at Grantham Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 15th August at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations for Cancer Research UK may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14, St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 8, 2019
