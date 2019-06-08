|
Died at Lincoln County Hospital on 11th May 2019, aged 85 years. Wife of the late Andrew Babington, sister, aunt and step-mother. Resident of Great Gonerby, formerly of London. Funeral Service at Crewe Crematorium, Badger Avenue, CW1 3JG on 21st June 2019 at 3.20pm. Refreshments will be served afterwards. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Royal British Legion may be sent c/o Oxley's Funeral Services, 32 Pillory Street, Nantwich CW5 5BG. Tel: 01270 625230
Published in Grantham Journal on June 8, 2019