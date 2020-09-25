Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
May GUTTERIDGE

May GUTTERIDGE Notice
GUTTERIDGE

May

Formerly of Springfield Road, Grantham. Passed away peacefully at Chestnuts Retirement Home on 20th September 2020 aged 99 years. Loving Mum who will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends. May's funeral will take place at Grantham crematorium on Tuesday 6th October at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in her memory for Chestnuts Retirement Home forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 25, 2020
