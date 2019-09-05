|
MODRATE
May
Died peacefully in Grantham Hospital on 31st August 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved and sadly missed. Wife of Robert and loving mother of Ian Barker. Funeral to take place at Skillington Methodist Chapel on Wednesday 18th September 2019 at 2.30pm followed by burial in Post Lane Cemetery Colsterworth. Flowers or donations for the Donkey Sanctuary may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 5, 2019