Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
14:30
Skillington Methodist Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for May MODRATE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

May MODRATE

Notice Condolences

May MODRATE Notice
MODRATE

May

Died peacefully in Grantham Hospital on 31st August 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved and sadly missed. Wife of Robert and loving mother of Ian Barker. Funeral to take place at Skillington Methodist Chapel on Wednesday 18th September 2019 at 2.30pm followed by burial in Post Lane Cemetery Colsterworth. Flowers or donations for the Donkey Sanctuary may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.