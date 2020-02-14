Home

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00
Market Overton Parish Church
Interment
Following Services
Churchyard

of Market Overton passed peacefully away at Lincoln Hospital on 4th February 2020 aged 86 years. Beloved wife of Gordon, loving mother of Linda, Bernard & Garry and a much loved Nan and Great-nan. The funeral service will be held at Market Overton Parish Church on Tuesday 25th February at 11.00am followed by interment in the Churchyard. Colourful clothing preferred. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to be shared between Market Overton surgery and the Air Ambulance. These can be paid online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Grantham Journal on Feb. 14, 2020
