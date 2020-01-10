|
|
BASFORD
Michael Warren
Michael passed away peacefully with his wife Lynda by his side, at Wraysbury House, Worthing, on the 28th December 2019, aged 84 years. Funeral service to take place at 1:30pm, on Thursday 16th January 2020 at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP. No flowers by request but donations, if desired, can be sent in Michael's memory to Wraysbury House c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd., 92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex, BN14 9DE. Tel. 01903 206299
Published in Grantham Journal on Jan. 10, 2020