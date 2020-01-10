Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
13:30
The Gordon Chapel
20 Sompting Road
Worthing
View Map
Michael BASFORD

Notice Condolences

Michael BASFORD Notice
BASFORD

Michael Warren

Michael passed away peacefully with his wife Lynda by his side, at Wraysbury House, Worthing, on the 28th December 2019, aged 84 years. Funeral service to take place at 1:30pm, on Thursday 16th January 2020 at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP. No flowers by request but donations, if desired, can be sent in Michael's memory to Wraysbury House c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd., 92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex, BN14 9DE. Tel. 01903 206299
Published in Grantham Journal on Jan. 10, 2020
