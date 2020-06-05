|
|
GILBERT
Michael Grenville
passed peacefully on 31st May 2020, aged 79 years. Loving dad to Helen. "He will be very dearly missed by all his family and many friends." Funeral Service to take place at Grantham Crematorium on Wednesday 10th June 2020 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers are for The Cottage Care Home Comfort Fund and can be given on the day or forwarded to the funeral directors. All enquiries via Price & Son Family Funeral Directors, 70 Castlegate, Grantham, NG31 6SH. Tel: 01476 593556
Published in Grantham Journal on June 5, 2020