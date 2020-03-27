Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
15:30
Grantham Crematorium
Michael SHEPHERD Notice
SHEPHERD Michael John

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 4th March 2020 aged 82 years. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Jenny and children Alison and Richard. His funeral service will take place on Friday 3rd April 2020 at Grantham Crematorium at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations for The Parachute Regiment Benevolent Fund may be given on the day or forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Rd, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Mar. 27, 2020
