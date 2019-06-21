Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Resources
More Obituaries for Noel HOPPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel HOPPER

Notice Condolences

Noel HOPPER Notice
HOPPER
Noel Havelock
Passed away peacefully on Monday 17th June 2019, aged 93 years. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Betty and all his family and friends. His funeral service will take place on Thursday 4th July 2019 at St John's Church, Spitalgate followed by a private family Cremation. Family flowers only please, donations for Cancer Research UK may be given on the day or can be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices