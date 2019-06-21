|
HOPPER
Noel Havelock
Passed away peacefully on Monday 17th June 2019, aged 93 years. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Betty and all his family and friends. His funeral service will take place on Thursday 4th July 2019 at St John's Church, Spitalgate followed by a private family Cremation. Family flowers only please, donations for Cancer Research UK may be given on the day or can be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
