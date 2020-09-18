|
|
JESSOP
Olive
died peacefully at home on Thursday 10th September 2020, aged 101 years. She will be greatly missed by son, Peter, and all her family and friends. Her funeral service will take place on Wednesday 30th September 2020 at Grantham Crematorium Chapel at 1.30pm followed by burial at Grantham Cemetery. Flowers and donations are most welcome, donations for Marie Curie may be given on the day or forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 18, 2020