Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
11:30
Grantham Crematorium
Pam WING

Pam WING Notice
WING Pam

A loving mum, nan and great-nan now reunited with Cliff, passed away peacefully on Thursday 3rd September 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 88 years. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Her funeral service will take place on Friday 25th September 2020 at Grantham Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations for St Barnabas within Grantham Hospital may be given on the day or forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 18, 2020
