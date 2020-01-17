Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
14:30
Grantham Crematorium
Pamela DE'ATH Notice
DE'ATH Pamela Mary (formerly of Great Ponton)

Passed away peacefully on Friday 10th January 2020, aged 80 years. Wife of Bunt, Mother to Ian and the late Gary and a much loved Grandmother to her four grandchildren. Her funeral service will take place on Friday 7th February 2020 at Grantham Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations for Parkinson's UK may be given on the day or forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Jan. 17, 2020
