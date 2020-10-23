Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
13:30
Grantham Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela WATSON

Notice Condolences

Pamela WATSON Notice
WATSON

Pamela Verena

Passed away at home on 17th October 2020 aged 91 years. Much loved wife to her late husband John, loving mother to Andrew, Stephen and Michael, and proud grandmother and great grandmother. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. Family funeral service, to be streamed online, at Grantham Crematorium on Thursday 5th November at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations to Marie Curie through Townsend Moore. A service of thanksgiving for the lives of Pam and John will be held at Harrowby Lane Methodist Church at a later date.
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -