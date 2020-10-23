|
|
WATSON
Pamela Verena
Passed away at home on 17th October 2020 aged 91 years. Much loved wife to her late husband John, loving mother to Andrew, Stephen and Michael, and proud grandmother and great grandmother. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. Family funeral service, to be streamed online, at Grantham Crematorium on Thursday 5th November at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations to Marie Curie through Townsend Moore. A service of thanksgiving for the lives of Pam and John will be held at Harrowby Lane Methodist Church at a later date.
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 23, 2020