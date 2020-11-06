|
|
MOORE
Patricia
Pat passed away peacefully at home on Friday 30th October 2020 aged 64 years. Beloved wife of Colin, a loving mother to Dean, the late Craig and daughter in law to Jodie. Proud nana to Jake, Leo and Owen. Pat was a loving and caring lady who will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Her funeral service will take place on Thursday 19th November 2020 at St Peter and St Mary's Church, Harlaxton at 12.45pm followed by a family Cremation. Family flowers only please, for further details please contact: Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Rd, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Nov. 6, 2020