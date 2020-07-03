|
|
ADLINGTON
Paul Henry
aged 85 years, sadly passed away on Friday 26th June 2020 at Queen's Medical Centre. Loving husband of Sylvia, father of Lorraine, Karen and Paul grandfather to Hanna, Tanya, Sarah, Chelsea, Hayley, Logan and Bradley and great grandfather to Jaiden, Miley, Libby, Isaac, Freddie, Tilly and Hugo. A private family service due to Covid-19 will take place at Grantham Crematorium. Donations, if desired, can be paid to The Alzheimer's Society c/o M a Mills Funeral Service, 38 Main Road, Radcliffe on Trent, Notts NG12 2AA Tel: 0115 933 6906
Published in Grantham Journal on July 3, 2020