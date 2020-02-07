|
BURNETT
Paul Ellis
Passed away peacefully in Grantham Hospital after a short illness aged 65 years. Dearly loved brother of Judith and John, Uncle to Charlotte and Daniel and friend to all at Fairview Farm & The Cree Centre. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium Chapel at 12.30pm on Tuesday 25th February. Family flowers only please. Donations for Grantham & District Mencap may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14, St. Catherine's Road, Grantham. NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Feb. 7, 2020