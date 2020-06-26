Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
14:00
Grantham Crematorium
Paul WHITWORTH Notice
WHITWORTH Paul formerly of Gilbert Paul, passed away suddenly on the 17th June 2020, aged 70 years. Devoted husband of Sue, loving father of Jeremy and Helen, father-in-law of Fiona and grandad of Ella, Maddie and Charlie. His funeral service will take place on Monday 6th July 2020 at Grantham Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations for the Sleaford and District Lions Club, Parkinson's UK (Sleaford) and St. Barnabas Hospice are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Grantham Journal on June 26, 2020
