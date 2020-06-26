|
WHITWORTH Paul formerly of Gilbert Paul, passed away suddenly on the 17th June 2020, aged 70 years. Devoted husband of Sue, loving father of Jeremy and Helen, father-in-law of Fiona and grandad of Ella, Maddie and Charlie. His funeral service will take place on Monday 6th July 2020 at Grantham Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations for the Sleaford and District Lions Club, Parkinson's UK (Sleaford) and St. Barnabas Hospice are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Grantham Journal on June 26, 2020