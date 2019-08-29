|
COX
Pauline Passed away peacefully on 25th August 2019, aged 88 years. Loving mum and grandma. Will be sadly missed. Her funeral service is to take place at St Peter's Church, Gunby on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at 2.00pm followed by private burial. Family flowers only please. Donations for St Barnabas Hospice at Grantham Hospital and Dementia UK may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, Lincs, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 29, 2019