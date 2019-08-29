Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
14:00
St Peter's Church
Gunby
Pauline COX Notice
COX

Pauline Passed away peacefully on 25th August 2019, aged 88 years. Loving mum and grandma. Will be sadly missed. Her funeral service is to take place at St Peter's Church, Gunby on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at 2.00pm followed by private burial. Family flowers only please. Donations for St Barnabas Hospice at Grantham Hospital and Dementia UK may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, Lincs, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
