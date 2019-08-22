Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:30
St Vincent's, Caythorpe
Resources
More Obituaries for Penelope GROSSET
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penelope GROSSET

Notice Condolences

Penelope GROSSET Notice
GROSSET

Penelope

(née Sanderson)

Peacefully at Apple Tree Care Home, on the 3rd August, 2019,

aged 88 years. Devoted wife of the late Alfred, loving Mother to Andrew and Simon and Grandmother to Alex, Tom, Charles and William. Lover of books and crosswords. Family Funeral at St Mary's, Bodney, Norfolk. Memorial Service at St Vincent's, Caythorpe on 20th September, at 11:30am. All welcome. Flowers or garden plants to Apple Tree Care Home, Grantham, NG31 7GQ.
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.