GROSSET
Penelope
(née Sanderson)
Peacefully at Apple Tree Care Home, on the 3rd August, 2019,
aged 88 years. Devoted wife of the late Alfred, loving Mother to Andrew and Simon and Grandmother to Alex, Tom, Charles and William. Lover of books and crosswords. Family Funeral at St Mary's, Bodney, Norfolk. Memorial Service at St Vincent's, Caythorpe on 20th September, at 11:30am. All welcome. Flowers or garden plants to Apple Tree Care Home, Grantham, NG31 7GQ.
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 22, 2019