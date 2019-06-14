|
|
CURTIS
Peter Brian
Passed away in Glenfield Hospital on Sunday 2nd June 2019. Much loved husband of Sylvia, loving father to Marie & Melanie, grandad to Lauren, Olivia & Mollie and father-in-law to Andrew. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. His Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 20th June at Grantham Crematorium at 12.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations for the British Heart Foundation may be given on the day or forwarded to Co op Funeral Care, Bridge End Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire, NG31 6JN
Published in Grantham Journal on June 14, 2019