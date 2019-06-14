Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Curtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Brian Curtis

Notice Condolences

Peter Brian Curtis Notice
CURTIS
Peter Brian
Passed away in Glenfield Hospital on Sunday 2nd June 2019. Much loved husband of Sylvia, loving father to Marie & Melanie, grandad to Lauren, Olivia & Mollie and father-in-law to Andrew. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. His Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 20th June at Grantham Crematorium at 12.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations for the British Heart Foundation may be given on the day or forwarded to Co op Funeral Care, Bridge End Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire, NG31 6JN
Published in Grantham Journal on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.