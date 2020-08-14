Home

POWERED BY

Services
E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter ISAACS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter ISAACS

Notice Condolences

Peter ISAACS Notice
ISAACS Peter died peacefully on 9th August 2020 at Lincoln County Hospital. Beloved father of Jane, Kath and the late Allan. Much loved grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law, uncle and cousin. Sadly, due to current circumstances the family will be having a private service. Donations are invited to The Philip Lank Trust and may be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent direct to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. The family are very grateful to Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home for their devoted care in recent years.
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -