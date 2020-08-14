|
|
ISAACS Peter died peacefully on 9th August 2020 at Lincoln County Hospital. Beloved father of Jane, Kath and the late Allan. Much loved grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law, uncle and cousin. Sadly, due to current circumstances the family will be having a private service. Donations are invited to The Philip Lank Trust and may be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent direct to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. The family are very grateful to Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home for their devoted care in recent years.
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 14, 2020