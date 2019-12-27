|
LANE
Peter Barry
Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 11th December 2019 aged 78 years, with his wife and children by his side.He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. His funeral service will take place on Thursday 9th January 2020 at St. Wulfram's Church at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations for Cancer Research UK may be given on the day or forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St Catherine's Rd, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Dec. 27, 2019