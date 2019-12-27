Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
14:30
St. Wulfram's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter LANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter LANE

Notice Condolences

Peter LANE Notice
LANE

Peter Barry

Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 11th December 2019 aged 78 years, with his wife and children by his side.He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. His funeral service will take place on Thursday 9th January 2020 at St. Wulfram's Church at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations for Cancer Research UK may be given on the day or forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St Catherine's Rd, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -