Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
13:30
Grantham Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter WADDINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter WADDINGTON

Notice Condolences

Peter WADDINGTON Notice
WADDINGTON Peter (formerly of Bottesford) passed away peacefully aged 88 years on 13th March 2020 at the Royal Hospital Chelsea. Now with his beloved June. A wonderful husband, father to Lindsay, Jacki, Mandy and Simon, grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather. So proud of you, will miss you so much. Love from all your family and friends."A soldier to the end" Funeral due to take place at the Grantham Crematorium on Thursday 2nd April at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations to The Royal Hospital Chelsea.
Published in Grantham Journal on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -