WADDINGTON Peter (formerly of Bottesford) passed away peacefully aged 88 years on 13th March 2020 at the Royal Hospital Chelsea. Now with his beloved June. A wonderful husband, father to Lindsay, Jacki, Mandy and Simon, grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather. So proud of you, will miss you so much. Love from all your family and friends."A soldier to the end" Funeral due to take place at the Grantham Crematorium on Thursday 2nd April at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations to The Royal Hospital Chelsea.
Published in Grantham Journal on Mar. 27, 2020