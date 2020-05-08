|
WOODHOUSE
Philip John
Born 20th December 1929 - Died 21st April 2020. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Philip at Parklands Care Home, Thorne Doncaster. He is now with his beloved wife Barbara. Loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, great-uncle and not forgetting, husband x. Rest In Peace. Love from Gillian, Stephen, Benjamin, Stacey, Samuel, Claire, James, Chelsea, Harry, Kiera and all of the family xx The funeral will be held at Doncaster Crematorium on Friday 15th May 2020 at 1.00pm. Thanks to the Parklands staff for looking after Philip/dad.
Outstanding gratitude to Punton's Funeral Directors, Snaith, Goole for their unbelievable support and professional guidance. Philip's family appreciate all the very kind words of condolence and the beautiful cards.
Published in Grantham Journal on May 8, 2020