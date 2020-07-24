|
WILKINSON Phyllis Gwendoline passed away peacefully on 15th July 2020, aged 94 years. Wife of the late Les. Phyllis will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral to take place at All Saints Church, Barrowby on Tuesday 4th August 2020 at 12.00noon followed by burial. Family flowers only please. Donations for Great Ormond Street Hospital may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, Lincs, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on July 24, 2020