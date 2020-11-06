Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Grantham
Bridge End Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6JN
01476 570 023
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
15:30
Grantham Crematorium
Raymond WINDSOR Notice
WINDSOR

Raymond 'Ray'

passed away peacefully at home on 28th October 2020, aged 90 years. Devoted husband to Ena, father to Terrence and Susan, grandfather to Christopher, Matthew and Gemma and great-grandfather to Miller and Aria. Funeral Service to take place at Grantham Crematorium on Tuesday 10th November 2020 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired are for Marie Curie and St Barnabas. For details contact Co-op Funeralcare, Grantham. Tel: 01476 570023
Published in Grantham Journal on Nov. 6, 2020
