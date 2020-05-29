Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
12:30
Grantham Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard TOULSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard TOULSON

Notice Condolences

Richard TOULSON Notice
TOULSON

Richard 'Dick'

Husband of the late Elizabeth (Betty) Toulson, passed away peacefully at Maple Leaf Care Home on 22nd May 2020. Will be sadly missed by his stepson Anthony, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members and friends. The funeral will be held at Grantham Crematorium followed by burial on Friday 5th June at 12.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to support Hospice in the Hospital via Robert Holland Funeral Directors.
Published in Grantham Journal on May 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -