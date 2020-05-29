|
|
TOULSON
Richard 'Dick'
Husband of the late Elizabeth (Betty) Toulson, passed away peacefully at Maple Leaf Care Home on 22nd May 2020. Will be sadly missed by his stepson Anthony, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members and friends. The funeral will be held at Grantham Crematorium followed by burial on Friday 5th June at 12.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to support Hospice in the Hospital via Robert Holland Funeral Directors.
Published in Grantham Journal on May 29, 2020