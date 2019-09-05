Home

Rita HODSON

Rita HODSON Notice
HODSON

Rita Eleanor Died peacefully after a long illness in Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home, aged 87 years. Mother of Gail, grandmother of Charles, Elizabeth and Olivia, great-grandmother to Sasha and Hugo. Her funeral is to take place at Grantham Crematorium on Friday 13th September 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations for Macmillan Nurses and St Barnabas Hospice in Grantham Hospital may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, Lincs, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
