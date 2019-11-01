|
|
BROOKER Robert 'Bob'
passed peacefully away on Thursday, 24th October, 2019 at the City Hospital, Nottingham. A much loved husband and father, who will be sadly missed by all his many friends. Funeral Service to take place at St. Mary's Church, Bottesford, Nottingham on Thursday, 7th November at 11.30am, followed by burial in the Churchyard. Flowers or donations to The Vale of Belvoir Lions and The National Scout Association c/o William Roberts & Sons, Devon Lane, Bottesford, Nottingham, NG13 0BZ
Published in Grantham Journal on Nov. 1, 2019