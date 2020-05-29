|
FAIRBROTHER
Robert George
passed peacefully with his loving family by his side on 19th May 2020, aged 93 years. Loving husband to Anne, devoted dad to Anita, Robert, Jenny, Emma and Lucy. Proud and loving grandad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Service and interment to take place at Botolph's Churchyard, Croxton Kerrial on Wednesday 3rd June 2020 at 11.00am. Flowers welcome, donations in lieu of flowers are for the work of the British Heart Foundation and can be given on the day or forwarded to Price & Son Funeral Directors, 70 Castlegate, Grantham, NG31 6SH.
Published in Grantham Journal on May 29, 2020